Wild Spaces, Open Seasons is on view at Joslyn

Wild Spaces, Open Seasons: Hunting and Fishing in American Art is the newest exhibit at the Joslyn Art Museum.

Jack Becker, Executive Director for the Joslyn, says the exhibition spans the beginning of the 19th century through the 1940s.

Becker says this is a fascinating exhibit that looks at a range of American artists from painters to sculptors.

He says it makes the case that many different people at many different times turned their attention to this rich subject.

Becker says the exhibition includes still lifes, portraits and landscapes by artists like Alfred Jacob Miller and John Singer Sargent.

"And there’s some really breathtaking works of art from major museums across the country. This has been a collaborative exhibition between the Joslyn and three other museums, three plus years in the making. And it’s really the first attempt to take a look at hunting and fishing and how much it prevails in American culture from the Founding Fathers up through the present day.”

Becker says the artwork is arranged in six thematic groupings: Leisurely Pursuits, Livelihoods, Communing with Nature, Perils, Myth & Metaphor and Trophies.

Wild Spaces, Open Seasons runs through May 7th. For information on upcoming events associated with the exhibit, the website is Joslyn.org.