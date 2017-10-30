Women underrepresented in Nebraska public offices

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is working to change underrepresentation of women in all levels of politics, particularly local government.

The Omaha World-Herald interviewed 11 women serving in elected and appointed offices in Sarpy and Douglas counties. Most of the women say they felt respected by their male colleagues and had positive experiences with them. None say being a woman prevented them from doing their jobs. But most had more than one example of being treated differently.

The women cite times they were interrupted or talked down to, times it was assumed they were a secretary, criticism for their appearance and scrutiny for being assertive.

Gretna Councilwoman Angie Lauritsen says the solution to women being underrepresented in public office is reaching out to women to encourage them to run for office.

