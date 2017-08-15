You can learn life-saving skills at CPR and First Aid Classes

When a person undergoes a cardiac arrest, often the person nearest to them is a family member or bystander with no medical expertise.

A victim who gets CPR promptly is more likely to survive. That’s why Fremont Health offers quarterly Community CPR courses.

Jill Gossett, Coordinator of Community Health and Wellness, says there are 18 openings left for this Thursday’s class.

Once you complete the two and a half hour class and are signed off on your skills test, you will receive a certification card from the American Heart Association.

Gossett says it’s more of a group class now so there’s not a lot of pressure to be individually tested as there once was.

"A lot of people like the format of the classes now. It’s not as intimidating. A lot of hands-on practice during the class so they will know everything they need to know hopefully to feel comfortable to be able to help out in an emergency situation. First of all, recognize when someone needs help, then be able to help and be comfortable doing that.”

Gossett says classes are held on the third floor of Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza. She says right after the CPR class there will be a Community First Aid course.

Anyone who would like to may attend one or both sessions but registration is required and there is a charge for each class.

For more information or to register, the number is 844-4-FREMONT.