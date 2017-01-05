Young immigrants in Ralston tutor English language learners

RALSTON, Neb. (AP) — Young immigrants who want to learn English are getting help from other students in Ralston who also struggled to learn the language.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 17-year-old Perla Anguiano Carrizales enrolled in the English Language Learners program in August 2015.

The Ralston High School student says that a year after she joined, she was getting good grades. She hopes to get a college scholarship and wants to be a nurse, and is also now helping other students with their English.

Perla and three other students volunteer with the program, which has seen a steady increase in participation.

There are usually 13 to 16 students in the district's beginner class, which is a joint effort with Papillion-La Vista Community Schools. There were 25 students at the end of November.

